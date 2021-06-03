Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister can rule the state from anywhere, says Botsa Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said it was the government's policy to set up three capitals in the state soon. He said Visakhapatnam would be made the executive capital and Kurnool the judiciary capital. Efforts are being made to expedite the cases in the court.

The minister, who said the CM could work from anywhere in the state, said the cases in the court had nothing to do with the CM's office. He clarified that the government's policy was to develop all areas equally. He recalled that CM Jagan had already decided to set up three capitals. He said the government was moving forward in good faith on the setting up of three capitals and have taken steps in accordance with the Constitution on the establishment of capitals.



He said that the CM had given housing places to 30 lakh women in the state to have houses for all the poor and the CM had laid the foundation stone for the construction of 15 lakh houses in the first phase. All kinds of facilities will be provided in the 17,000 Jagananna colonies being constructed across the state.



The minister said the central and state governments were jointly undertaking housing construction, adding that the state government was spending funds on roads and other infrastructure in the colonies.

