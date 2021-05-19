Andhra Pradesh: Chittoor collector suspends salary of employees over negligence in duties

Chittoor district collector Harinarayan took a crucial decision on Tuesday suspending the salaries of employees of five mandals for not performing duties well. Harinarayan said that the monthly salaries of employees of Revenue, Panchayati Raj, Health, Secretariat and Municipal Departments in Pedamandyam, Tavanampalle, Srikalahasti, Satyavedu and Madanapalle mandals in the district are being suspended.



Harinarayanan was outraged that officials of various departments had neglected the sixth installment of the Fever Survey in the respective mandals. To this extent, the Collector has made it clear in his orders that action is being taken against all of them under the Disaster Management Act. He said those who disobeyed the orders were severely warned that action would be taken under the same law.



The district treasury has been ordered to suspend the salaries of all of them. Yet there were suggestions that action should be taken if anyone was negligent in their duties. It is hoped that the people will be relieved if the authorities in each department take action against those who do not perform their duties properly.





