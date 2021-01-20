Andhra Pradesh: CID intensifies probe in pastor Praveen case, gathers vital clues

The Crime Investigation Department team is investigating the case of Pastor Praveen Chakraborty, who was arrested for making provocative remarks between various communities to denigrate Hindu gods.



The CID conducted searches at the house and educational institutions belonging to Praveen Chakraborty in Brahmanandapuram village in Samarlakota mandal of East Godavari district from afternoon on Tuesday. CID Cyber Crime SP Radhika spoke to reporters after the deal.

Radhika said the case was being investigated over a video released saying Praveen Chakraborty had spoken. "An in-depth investigation is underway into allegations that the idols of the gods were destroyed and how many villages were converted into Christian villages," SP said.

She added that electronic evidence had been collected as part of the investigation into the case and that further evidence was suspected to be hidden by co-conspirators. Full details of the investigation will be revealed later.