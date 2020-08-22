Andhra Pradesh: CID raids house of former APCO chief, seizes Rs 1 cr cash, gold

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths raided the house of Gujjala Srinivasulu, former chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO), at Khajipet town in Kadapa district on Friday.

CID DSP Subbaraju informed that their team conducted the raid throughout the day and seized almost 3 kilograms of gold, almost 2 kilograms of silver, more than Rs 1 crore cash, and documents of many properties.

The CID sleuths have been investigating the case of irregularities in APCO since the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime. Subbaraju further informed that their team took this move after taking permission from the court.