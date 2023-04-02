Andhra Pradesh: Class 10 public exams to begin tomorrow, arrangements completed

The Andhra Pradesh SSC examination 2023 is all set to begin tomorrow and the officials have made all the arrangements for the smooth conduction of the public examinations.



The authorities have set up 3,349 examination centers across the state and 6,64,152 students will write the exam. The government has provided the facility that the students writing the exam can travel in RTC buses free of cost by showing the hall ticket.

Students appearing for the exams should reach the centre before 9.30 and it is said that no student will be entertained after the stipulated time. However, the officials said that there will be exception if the students come to the exam centre late due to valid reasons.

On the other hand, the half day schools will also begin from tomorrow for the classes 1 to 9 in the wake of sweltering heat and SSC examinations. Minister Botsa Satyanarayana who spoke on Saturday has said that the students should go home at 12.45 PM after midday meals.