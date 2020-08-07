Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday held a review meeting on the covid-19 prevention measures at the camp office in Tadepalli on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said that corona tests are being done well in the state, we are doing the tests in areas where 85 per cent to 90 per cent of the clusters are. He inquired about the services of 104, 14410 call centers and directed the authorities to monitor from time to time.

Also, CM Jagan inquired about food supply and sanitisation at 139 hospitals and covid Care centers while the officials have informed that the quality meals are being provided. The chief minister said that the authorities should inquire the health status of those who received drugs under telemedicine and asked them to ensure that there be stability in services and full supervision over that. Jagan said the onus was on the authorities to ensure that people should be satisfied with the call center services and correct the errors that come up from time to time. Only by acknowledging the shortcomings and rectifying them can help us to provide better services to the people. "Emergency medicines should be made available as per the requirements," CM said.

He said that the masks be given to the students at the time of schools reopening as part of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka. CM Jagan revealed that feedback should also be taken on the services in covid hospitals. He said that the posters be set up comprising the details of covid hospitals to prevent Coronavirus. He also advised to involve volunteers and MLAs in this massive task of containment of Coronavirus.