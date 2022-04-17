Andhra Pradesh: CM YS Jagan conveys Easter wishes to the people of the state

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that Easter is a glorious day that shows the power of faith in the truth. On this festive day, he wished peace and happiness in the hearts of all with the grace of God. To this extent, CM Jagan wrote in his Twitter handle.

సత్యం పట్ల విశ్వాసానికి ఉన్న శక్తిని తెలిపిన మహిమాన్వితమైన రోజు ఈస్టర్.

ఈ పండుగ రోజు దేవుని దయతో అందరి హృదయాల్లో శాంతి, ఆనందాలు నిండాలని కోరుకుంటూ శుభాకాంక్షలు. #HappyEaster — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 17, 2022

On the other hand, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao wished on the occasion Easter to the Christians. On this occasion he remembered the sacrifice that Jesus Christ had made for fellow man.



"The values ​​followed by Jesus such as love, kindness, peace, patience, sacrifice and loving the enemy thyself should be followed by all," CM KCR said



