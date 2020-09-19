Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announces hike in Arogya Asara benefit

Amaravati: In a crucial decision to give added fillip to the YSR Arogya Asara scheme, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday announced further hike in the financial assistance given under the prestigious scheme. The Chief Minister has decided to increase the monetary support given to women for normal delivery of their babies from the existing Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 while the financial assistance for the Cesarean section deliveries was hiked from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000.

Speaking on this issue, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to focus more on districts where hospital services are found to be unsatisfactory. He set a two-week deadline for the officials to improve the situation. Referring to the Aarogyasri scheme, the Chief Minister categorically stated that all protocols and regulations should be implemented in right earnest in all the Aarogyasri network hospitals.

Jagan warned that strict action would be initiated if the situation does not improve within six months. The Chief Minister also issued directions that the responsibility of Aarogyasri scheme coordination in districts be entrusted to joint collectors.