Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan mourns the death of Indo-American journalist Kanchibotla Brahmanandam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mourned over the death of Kanchibotla Brahmanandam, a prominent journalist who suffered from coronavirus in the USA. He expressed deep sympathy to the family members of Brahmanandam. The senior journalist has started his career as a journalist in Andhra Pradesh. He then worked at the English news agency UNI and later settled in New York. He made a name for himself in journalism.

Brahmanandam was infected with coronavirus a few days ago and underwent treatment for days. New York doctors have confirmed that he died on Monday. Coronavirus victims are fast increasing in the New York City and New Jersey with more than one lakh 70,000 lakh people have been infected with the coronavirus. More than 4,000 people died in the United States, while 4,758 people died in New York alone.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the death of Indian-American journalist Brahmandam Kanchibotla who died of the novel Coronavirus in New York. PM Modi took to Twitter and said that he is "deeply anguished by the passing away of Indian-American journalist Mr Brahmanandam Kanchibotla"