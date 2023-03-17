Andhra Pradesh: Coconut vendor allegedly attacks brake inspector in Kakinada

An incident of a businessman allegedly attacking a brake inspector of the transport department with a knife took place in Kakinada. Going into the details, as part of the inspections, the brake inspector of the transport department questioned the coconut vendor about the license. It seems that the businessman attacked the officer in this order.

In this incident, the brake inspector who was stabbed lost his finger. With the help of locals, the officer was immediately shifted to the hospital and treated.

At present, the condition of the brake inspector is said to be critical. The full details regarding this incident are yet to be known.