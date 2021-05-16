Andhra Pradesh: Complete lockdown likely in the state amid spike in covid cases

Andhra Pradesh Complete lockdown: The Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is contemplating towards a complete lockdown to curb the increase of cases in the AP. Despite the strict enforcement of curfew in the state, increase in positive cases are a cause for the concern. With this, the government plans to impose a complete lockdown to tackle coronavirus like other states.



However, with the time being given for essential services till 12 noon, people are coming on the roads in groups at once and in turn cases are increasing. It seems that the authorities have reported to the government that the lockdown is the best at such a time.



With the increase in cases, there are alarming situations in Andhra Pradesh. People are already suffering from a shortage of medicines, vaccines, beds and oxygen. They are now living a life of vertical exploitation of private hospitals.



On the other hand in AP this positivity rate already exceeded twenty per cent. The ICMR suggests a lock-down is compulsory if it exceeds ten percent. But in AP, the positive rate has reportedly reached 20 per cent. Of the 11 districts in AP, the positivity was more than 20 per cent, with Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and Anantapur districts facing more alarming conditions. With this the government hopes to impose a lockdown.



