Andhra Pradesh: Constable murders a young man in Krishna district over alleged illicit affair

Andhra Pradesh: An AR constable along with another man beat a young man to death for having an extramarital affair with his wife. According to police, Mukku Venkatesh (23) of Machilipatnam and AR Constable Nagraj was staying in different sections of the same house in Ayyappanagar. Venkatesh was not married and studying MBA in Distance. Nagraj noticed that his wife, Venkatesh, was having an affair and warned the two several times.



Ratnasai, the owner of the house, saw the two of them getting close at around 3 am on Wednesday. Nagraj, who was on duty, told the matter over the phone. Nagraj and Ratnasai who had returned home from duty, attacked Venkatesh with rods. Venkatesh, who was short of breath, was rushed to a government hospital by locals in 108 and pronounced dead.



The circle inspector Ravi Suresh Reddy said that the body was shifted to postmortem and later handed over to relatives. The case was registered on Nagraj, Ratnasai, and his wife, and investigating it further.

