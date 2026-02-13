Chiranjeevi explains significance behind the names of Ram Charan's twins - Shivram & Anveera Devi

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela's twins have been named Shivram and Anveera Devi.

Megastar Chiranjeevi announced the names of his newborn grandkids with a special social media post.

Dropping a picture of Ram Charan and Upasana from the naming ceremony, Chiranjeevi penned on his IG, "With boundless joy and divine grace...We are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings - 𝑺𝒉𝒊𝒗𝒂 𝑹𝒂𝒎 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂” & “𝑨𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒆𝒓𝒂 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒊 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂 (sic)".

The 'Godfather' actor further went on to explain the significance behind these names in the caption that read, "Shiva Ram is a profound confluence of two eternal ideals. “Shiva” is inspired by Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad, reflecting inner strength, spiritual depth and stillness.

“Ram” from Ram Charan embodies righteousness, compassion and moral courage. Together, the name signifies the harmony between inner power and responsible action."

Explaining the meaning of Anveera, he shared, "Anveera Devi is a rare and powerful expression of the Divine Feminine. Anveera represents fearlessness, resilience and divine protection, inspired by the blessings of Kanaka Durga Devi. A name that reflects grace, courage and unwavering strength."

Chiranjeevi ended the post by urging everyone to shower their blessings on the newborns.

"We seek your blessings for Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi as they begin their beautiful journey of life. With love and gratitude," the post ended.

Ram Charan and Upasana embraced parenthood for the second time as they welcomed twins - a boy and a girl on February 1.

Sharing the news on social media, Chiranjeevi welcomed the latest additions to the Konidela family, saying, “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well."

"Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes -Chiranjeevi & Surekha," he added.

Ram Charan tied the knot with Upasana in June 2012, and the couple welcomed their firstborn, daughter Klin Kaara, in 2023.