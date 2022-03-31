Andhra Pradesh: Constable turns chain snatcher in West Godavari, arrested

The constable who is supposed to protect the people has turned chain snatcher in West Godavari district and was caught by the police while fleeing after snatching the chain around a woman's neck. Going into the details, Singidi Satyanarayana has been working as a constable in Undi police station in West Godavari district since 2008. Satyanarayana recently got into debt for cricket betting and online poker. Satyanarayana who plays volleyball met Buddha Subhash (21) from nearby Uppuluru.



The two arrived in Kaikaluru on Tuesday night on a KTM sports motorbike. Meanwhile, they went to the Guduri Venkata Varaprasad grocery store. While Varaprasad was at the counter his wife was at groceries. Satyanarayana asked her if he wanted cashew nuts. When she turned around, he snatched jewellery around her neck and fled towards Eluru Road along with Subhash who was already ready on the bike.

Satyanarayana escaped despite people chasing him, however, Subhash was found and shifted to Kaikalur station. Satyanarayana was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident. A chain, a knife and a pepper spray bottle, and gold worth Rs 1,20,000 were seized from him. Kaikalur police are investigating the case.