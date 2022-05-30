Andhra Pradesh: Couple commits suicide amid depression over death of son in Krishna district

In a tragic incident, the parents committed suicide after their son died in a road accident. The incident, which took place on Sunday at Chinnanandigama in G. Kondur mandal in Krishna district has caused a tragedy. According to the police, Arepalli Sambashiva Rao (43) and Arepalli Vijayalakshmi (38) of Chinnanandigama village have a daughter Deepika and a son Jagadish Pavan.



Ten years ago, Sambhasiva Rao fell from a palm tree and broke his waist and became paralyzed. Yet he supports the family by doing farm work with his wife. Jagadish Pawan, a son who has completed 10th class, joined a TV shop in Mayiladuthurai as a mechanic. He was killed in a road accident after returning home from work on the night of March 29.

Parents Vijayalakshmi and Sambhasiva Rao, who could not digest their son's death, have been suffering from severe depression for two months. He committed suicide by hanging himself in a shed of petals in the kitchen at about five o'clock on Sunday morning. Daughter Deepika, who woke up early in the morning, was horrified when she found parents dead. Relatives came and informed the police. SI Dharma Raju said the case was being investigated.

