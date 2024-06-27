Andhra Pradesh CS Neerabh Kumar Prasad's Term extended

The central government has decided to extend the term of Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued orders to this effect, extending his service from July 1 to December 31.

Neerabh Kumar Prasad had taken charge as Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh after the formation of the coalition government. The decision to extend his term comes as a recognition of his work and dedication to the state administration.

The continued services of Chief Secretary is expected to bring stability and continuity to the administration during these challenging times.