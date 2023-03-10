Andhra Pradesh: Devotees rush continues to Tirumala, to take 12 hours for Sarvadarshans

The rush of devotees continues in Tirumala and the devotees are said to be waiting in queue lines in 24 compartments for darshan of Lord Venkateswara.



It is learned that it would take 12 hours for darshan of devotees with tokenless. Meanwhile on Thursday, 58,494 devotees visited the temple and paid their prayers and 24,025 devotees tonsured their heads.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has revealed that the temple has amassed Rs.3.91 crores through hundi offerings on Thursday.