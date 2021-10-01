Andhra Pradesh: Distribution of YSR Pension Kanuka of October begins across the state

The government has started the distribution of YSR Pension Kanuka to 60.80 lakh beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh on Friday morning. The village secretariats had started going to beneficiaries houses from early in the morning. Meanwhile, the rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said in a statement on Thursday that the government had made all the arrangements as part of CM Jagan's' intention to provide pensions directly to the beneficiaries at their homes from the morning of October 1 and about Rs 1,420.48 crore has already been released to this extent.



The amount has been distributed to the village and ward secretariats who will distribute it to beneficiaries. "We are implementing biometric and iris policies for the identification of beneficiaries, as well as the RBIS system," Peddireddy said.

He said in the statement that arrangements have been made to provide pension wherever they are, even to those who have been displaced for six months from their own residence to other areas due to medical or other reasons. He said that measures were taken to ensure that everyone had received the pension without fail. Volunteers have been instructed to complete the distribution of pension 100% in three days.