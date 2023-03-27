Andhra Pradesh: Divyadarshan tokens will be issued from April 1

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said on Monday that Divya Darshan tokens will be issued from April 1. It has been announced that 10,000 tokens will be issued per day on through Alipiri route. The chairman, who participated in the review session organised on the summer arrangements in Tirumala, revealed these things.



He said that 10,000 tokens will be issued on the Alipiri Walkway and 5,000 tokens will be issued on the Tirumala steps route. YV Subba Reddy stated that the break recommendation letters will be reduced in summer.

Meanwhile, he said that the rules will be tightened in the matter of allotment of rooms in Tirumala. He stated that accommodation facilities will be allocated transparently with face recognition technology and assured that arrangements will be made for the devotees who come to have a darshan of Lord Venkateswara in the summer.