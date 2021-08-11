Andhra Pradesh: Dr. Avanapu Bhavana takes charge as DCMS chairperson in Vizianagaram

Dr. Avanapu Bhavana, professor in dental science, who is recently appointed chairperson of District cooperative marketing society has taken charge on Wednesday at Vizianagaram.

Her husband Vikram and father in law late Suribabu (former muncipal chairman)have been working with the party right from the day one. The chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recognized their services and selected Bhavana for the post of DCMS.

She has assumed charge on Wednesday in the presence of MLAs, MLC and other party leaders.

Speaking on this occasion Bhavana said that she would receive the ideas and advises to develop the DCMS and the business activities of the institution also would be expanded. MLC P.Suresh Babu said that every activist, who works for the party would be recognized in right time and the high command never ignores anybody. She advised her to acquire knowledge and develop the organization for the next level. M.Srinivasa Rao. A senior leader stated that the services of the Avanapu family is in the mind of the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and initially they are offered this post and advised Bhavana to strengthen the party. Vikram has expressed his gratitude towards party leaders and the Chief minister for supporting them. MLA B.Appalanaidu, DCCB chairman L.Naidu babu, Avanapu Vijay have participated in the program.