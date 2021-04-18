Andhra Pradesh: DSP dies of coronavirus in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: The deadly covid virus has claimed a life of a gentle police officer in Vizianagaram. J.Paparao, working as Deputy Superintendent of Police with central crime station(CCS) was infected with Coronavirus recently and admitted at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. His condition became serious and he breathed his last in the early hours of Sunday.

He was selected sub-inspector in 1991 and worked in several areas of Visakhapatnam as sub-inspector and inspector. Even he worked as assistant commissioner at Vizag commissionarate and later posted at Vizianagaram.