Andhra Pradesh: e-KYC not to remove ration cards, clarifies Minister Kodali Nani

Gudivada: Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao (Nani) said on Tuesday that e-KYC process (verification process) is not for removing rice cards of the beneficiaries. He made it clear that e-KYC process is for the personal verification of the card holder through Aadhaar and it enable the cardholder to get ration anywhere in the country.



Speaking to media at the camp office here, Kodali Nani said the Central government has made it mandatory for everyone named in the rice card to undergo e-KYC process in order to get the right to take essential commodities anywhere in the country as per the Food Security Act. Kodali Nani spoke to the media in view of the rice card holders are rushing to Aadhar centres for the e-KYC process in the state.

Kodali Nani said there is no need that the rice card holders to stand in queue lines to update the details in Aadhar centres. He said the village and ward volunteers appointed by the state government can easily do the e-KYC either through the biometric machine at the ward or through the e-PoS machine at the ration shop dealer.

He said those who are prone to fingerprints can complete the e-KYC process at ration shops using the Fusion Finger facility through the e-PoS machine. Children under the age of five do not need e-KYC.

The minister made it clear that the government has no intention of cancelling the ration card if e-KYC process not made.

Many rumours were made that the government would stop the distribution of ration to the card holders if e-KYC process was not made before September 1. The government distributes five kgs rice to each family member. The minister made it clear that there is no deadline for the e-KYC process and card holders can update the details for the verification through Aadhar.