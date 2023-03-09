Andhra Pradesh: EAPCET to be held from May 15 to 18

Vijayawada: The AP State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) released on Wednesday the schedule of EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test), ECET (Engineering Common Entrance Test) lateral entry and ICET (Integrated Common entrance test-MBA/MCA).

As per the schedule the online entrance test will be conducted for engineering stream from May 15 to 18 for (MPC stream) and for agricultural and pharmaceutical from May 22 to 23 for BiPC stream. The engineering common entrance test lateral entry on May 5, for ICET on May 24 and 25. The notification for EAPCET will be issued on March 10 and ICET on March 17.

Meanwhile, the notification for ECET was issued on Wednesday. The dates for submission of online application without late fee for EAPCET are from March 11 to April 15, for ECET from March 10 to April 10 and for ICET from March 20 to April 19.