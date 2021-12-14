Andhra Pradesh: Eight arrested for printing counterfeit currency notes in Pedana of Krishna

The police in Pedana have arrested a gang who tried to print counterfeit currency to make money. The accused have been said to be learned how to make counterfeit currency through YouTube and spent three months studying how to print and circulate them. However, their plan was obstructed by the AP police. Machilipatnam DSP Sheikh Masoombasha briefed the media on the incident which took place in Pedana town. A total of eight people involved in the case, including the mastermind, were brought before the media. The gang was caught in Pedana, Krishna district.



According to DSP Sheikh Masombasha, a man named Kasa Venkateswara Rao opened the shop and another man named Kasa Nagraj from Veerabhadrapuram set up a shop in-house and runs printing of currency with a scanner, printer, paper cutters. Along with this the mediators also joined who will be paid 35 to 40 percent commission on the business of giving 4 lakh fake notes to one lakh original currency. Police have arrested a total of 9 people and are working to gather answers to these questions from them.

It was during this period that Muchu Shiva of South Telugupalem in the town borrowed Rs. 2,000 from Vasa Venkateswara Rao of Ramalakshmi Weavers Colony for his mother's medical expenses. With these, Shiva gave cash to buy medicines at a local medical shop. The person in the medical shop noticed the difference in the notes and said that these were counterfeit notes and Shiva went back to Kasa Venkateswara Rao. Venkateswara Rao said that they were not fake notes but were given to him by Kasa Nagraj of Veerabhadrapuram and his son. The suspicious Shiva complained with the Pedana police by which the crime has come to light. Machilipatnam DSP Sheikh Masoombasha said a case has been registered in connection with the incident and a full investigation is underway.