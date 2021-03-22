Andhra Pradesh: Elections for 37 Municipalities and Corporations to be conducted soon

The municipal department has taken action towards the conduction of elections in the municipalities and corporations where the elections have not held for various reasons. There are total of 125 municipal corporations and municipalities in the state where the elections have held for 87 municipalities and corporations while elections for Kakinada Corporation were held in 2017 itself. Hence, the elections are to be held for 37 corporations and municipalities, including Srikakulam, Rajahmundry and Nellore corporations.

In this backdrop, the Municipal department have directed the Municipal Commissioners to complete the pending work related to the conduct of elections in these corporations and municipalities by the 15th of next month.

The municipal officials suggested that voter lists be drawn up and that the process of restructuring of wards be completed whereever necessary. It directed to increase the number of wards where necessary and to formulate proposals and receive and resolve objections from the people.

The municipal department is contemplating to resolve disputes over the merger of nearby villages quickly and hoping to get ready to conduct elections for 37 corporations and municipalities whenever government takes decision to conduct elections.