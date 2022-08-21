Andhra Pradesh: Eleven temples Prasadam to get a food safety certificate

The food distributed to devotees in 11 famous temples under the Endowments department is going to get Central Food Safety and Standards Authority certificates. The Central Food Safety Department has recently introduced a system of issuing certificates based on the quality of prasadams named BHOG (clean offering to God).



The Food Safety Department has come forward to issue certificates to prasadams in Srisailam, Srikalahasti, Bejawada Durgagudi, Simhachalam, Kanipakam, Annavaram, Penuganchiprolu, Visakhapatnam Kanakamahalakshmi, Kasapuram Nettikanti Anjaneyaswamy, Mahanandi, and Dwaraka Tirumala temples respectively.

In this context, the Endowments Department Commissioner Hari Jawaharlal on Saturday directed the temple EOs to apply to the Food Safety Department immediately for the safety certificate.