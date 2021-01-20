Andhra Pradesh: Father kills infant daughter under influence of alcohol in Prakasam

In a horrific incident took place in Prakasam, father brutally kills an infant. According to the police, Balreddy alias Balaraju from Erraguntla, YSR district and Lakshmi are the orphans from Markapuram in Prakasam district. They made their living by selling plastic papers and bottles and living together for some time. In this backdrop, Lakshmi became pregnant and has been staying at Jupadubungla four months ago and resides in the courtyard of the KC Kalva building near the bus stand.

Meanwhile, two months ago, Lakshmi gave birth to a daughter (Durga). While she was in the rest house with her baby, Lakshmi was looking after the baby while Balreddy picking up and selling plastic bottles and going to farm labour for money. On Monday night, under the influence of alcohol, Balreddy grabbed baby bear her to death. Lakshmi burst into tears as her baby was killed.

The villagers noticed Balreddy walking towards the cemetery to bury the baby's body and informed the police. Nandikotkuru rural CI Prasad and SI Tirupala reached the spot with the staff and inquired. According to the complaint of the baby's mother, a case was registered against the accused and he was taken into custody. A postmortem was performed on the infant's body and handed over to the mother.