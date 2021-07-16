Andhra Pradesh: Father sexually assaults daughter in Prakasam, police files case

The father, who had to look after his daughter had indulged in alcoholism for seven months and sexually assaulted his fourteen-year-old daughter and now the girl is five months pregnant. The incident came to light on Thursday in Baleswarapuram in Bestavaripeta Mandal. The case was registered at Bestavaripeta police station after the girl complained.



According to Sub Inspector Madhava Rao, a 49-year-old man from Baleshwarapuram in Bestavaripeta mandal has a wife and three daughters. Two of them were married. He is guarding a mango orchard in Shingarapalle near the village with his 14-year-old daughter. In January, a drunken father sexually assaulted his daughter while his wife was on her way to the village from the mango orchard for supplies.



Even after the daughter told the mother who came home about this the wife and daughters remained speechless as he threatened to kill her if she reveals out. The girl was confirmed pregnant when taken to the hospital after complaining of abdominal pain. The atrocity came to light when doctors told family members the girl was five months pregnant. The girl's grandmother, along with her grandparents, came to the Bestavaripeta police station and complained to the police against her father. The parents switched off their cell phones and fled after learning that their daughter had gone to file a case.