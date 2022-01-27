Andhra Pradesh: Father-son duo dead in a car and tractor collision in Prakasam

In a ghastly road accident that took place in Prakasam district, a father and son duo were killed on the spot when a car collided with a tractor carrying huge logs on the National Highway. The accident happened while the father and son returned after giving a send-off to the youngest son who was traveling abroad.



Going into the details, a family from Chilakaluripet went to Chennai to send their youngest son abroad. He boarded a flight from Chennai to New York this morning and left for Chilakaluripet in a car. However, as the family members approached the Jagarlamudivaripalem flyover in the Panguru mandal of the Prakasam district, they were hit by a tractor loaded with logs.

The car was wrecked in the accident. The father and son in the car died on the spot. Another woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The deceased were identified as Chaudhary Venkat Rao and Prasanna. The Police have registered a case over the incident and are investigating.