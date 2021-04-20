Andhra Pradesh: Fire broke out in an apartment in Nellore district, two injured

A fire broke out in an apartment in Bodigadi garden in Nellore district. Large-scale smoke billowed from the ground floor of the apartment. Receiving the information, firefighters put out the blaze with three firefighters.

Meanwhile, several apartment dwellers were trapped in the blaze. One was brought out safely by fire crews. The two injured in the blaze were rushed to a local hospital by ambulance.

The locals are worried about the presence of a chemical godown near to their apartment. Three bikes were reportedly burnt in the accident. More details about the accident are yet to be ascertained.