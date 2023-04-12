Andhra Pradesh: Fish struck in woman's throat in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, doctors removed it safely

A fish got stuck in the throat of a woman in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, which led her to admit in hospital after suffering with breathlessness. However, she was treated and the condition of her is stable. According to the details, many families belonging to Kunjawarigudem of Vararamachandrapuram mandal are seeking house site pattas andhave settled temporarily near Gangaram in Etapaka Mandal.



Three women living there took nets and went fishing in the Gangaram pond.



Among the three women, Sita caught a small fish in the net. Among those fish, a small fish got caught in the hand and floated away. So she held the net with one hand and tried to catch the fish with the other hand. However, as the fish being floated she held it between her throat.

Against this backdrop, the small fish slipped into her throat by mistake and got stuck in her throat. It became difficult for her to breathe and blessed. As she was not breathing properly, she was immediately rushed to Bhadrachalam Hospital where the doctors carefully took out the fish stuck in the throat. The woman's face was swollen due to lack of oxygen. Currently, she is recovering under the supervision of doctors

