Andhra Pradesh: Flight services at Gannavaram airport interrupted due to fog, several fights diverted

Flight services were disrupted at Gannavaram Airport. Several flights scheduled to arrive on Thursday morning were disrupted. There was a situation where nothing was visible on the opposite side in the thick fog that had been gathering since dawn.

The Delhi and Bangalore services scheduled to arrive at 7.20 am were delayed by two hours. The SpiceJet and Indigo flights, which reached Gannavaram due to inclement weather, circled in gallons for almost half an hour.

Also on Wednesday, some flights were disrupted due to snow and the flights, which had to arrive Gannavaram airport have been diverted. Some flights were sent to Bangalore. Authorities are reviewing the situation from time to time. The planes are allowed to land at the airport only when all conditions are right.