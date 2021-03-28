Andhra Pradesh: Flight services begins at Orvakal Airport, first Indigo flight lands

Flight services at Orvakal Airport named as Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy airport has started on Sunday. The first Indigo flight from Bangalore with 52 passengers arrived at Kurnool Airport.

The flight was warmly welcomed by Ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Gummanoor Jayaram, Nandyala MP Brahmananda Reddy and MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy. The same flight returned to Bangalore with 72 passengers on board.

Apart from this, the first flight from Orvakal Airport to Visakhapatnam at 10:30 am was flagged off by state finance minister Buggana Rajendranath and Gummanoor Jayaram. Indigo will operate flights to three other cities.

It is known that CM Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated the state-owned Kurnool District Orvakal Airport. CM Jagan announced the name of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy for Orvakal Airport.