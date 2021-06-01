Andhra Pradesh: Former AP Chief Secretary SV Prasad dies of coronavirus in Hyderabad

Former Chief Secretary to the Joint Andhra Pradesh Government SV Prasad passed away. He tested positive for coronavirus and being treated at a hospital a few days ago. SV Prasad, who completed his MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, was selected for IAS in 1975. He started his career as Nellore District Sub-Collector and served as Kadapa District Collector in 1982 and Visakhapatnam District in 1985.

He then rose to the level of Chairman, Secretary and Chief Secretary to various Government Departments and Departments to the level of Chief Secretary to Government. In 2010, when Rosaiah was the CM, he served. He served as principal secretary to Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy, Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, SV Prasad served as the Chief Secretary during the reign of Chandrababu.

Former Chief Minister and TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the death of senior IAS officer SV Prasad. He was lauded for his indelible impression as an officer who spearheaded all official functions. Always be available and perform duties responsibly with a sense of dedication. He said that he had hoped that he would conquer the Coronavirus epidemic and come back. Chandrababu said SV Prasad had done a remarkable job as the former Chief Secretary to Government and Vigilance Commissioner, AP GENCO Chairman and APSRTC Vice-Chairman for his efforts to strengthen the respective institutions.