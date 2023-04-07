Andhra Pradesh: Former Chief Minister of united AP likely to join BJP on Friday

Kiran Kumar Reddy, who served as the last CM of the united Andhra Pradesh, is likely to officially join the BJP today in the presence of key leaders in Delhi. It is known that he has officially resigned from Congress a few days ago. It seems that he came forward to join the party with the assurance of key responsibilities from the BJP leadership.



Earlier, Kiran Kumar Reddy worked as an MLA four times in the joint AP. During the YSR regime, he worked as the Chief Whip of the Congress government and as the Speaker of the Assembly. He took charge as the 16th Chief Minister of the united Andhra Pradesh during the Telangana movement (from 2010 to 2014) and resigned from his post opposing the AP Bifurcation bill and then continued as the interim chief minister for some years.

At that time he resigned from the Congress and started his own party named Jai Samaikyandhra and went to the assembly elections. He was defeated in that election. After that, he dissolved the party and rejoined the Congress in 2018.