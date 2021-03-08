Andhra Pradesh: Former minister Maganti Babu's son passes away in Vijayawada

Maganti Ramji, son of former MP and TDP senior leader Maganti Babu passed away on Sunday while undergoing treatment in a hospital. Going into details, Ramji fell ill a few days ago and his family members admitted him to Eluru Andhra Hospital and later shifted to Vijayawada Andhra Hospital for better treatment.

However, Ramji who was receiving treatment there pronounced dead on Sunday night. Meanwhile, family members agreed to donate Ranji's organs. After the completion of the program, Ranji's body will move to Maganti residence in Eluru.

Earlier, there were reports that Maganti Ramji had allegedly committed suicide, yet there has been no official statement from family members on this. Ranji, who is well-known TDP youth leader who was an active participant in party activities. Father Maganti Babu was a party rioter.

Meanwhile, with the death of Ramji, there was a tragedy in the TDP cadre and Maganti Babu's family. Many TDP leaders are deeply saddened by his death. TDP leader Nara Lokesh mourned the death of Maganti Ramji saying that the party has lost a young leader. He prayed to God to bring peace to his family.