Traffic diversions for ‘Vision’ meet

Vijayawada : NTR district police announced traffic diversions for the heavy and medium transport vehicles passing through Vijayawada in view of the Swarnandhra Vision-2047 programme organised at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here from 10.30 am on Friday. The traffic diversion rules would be in force from 5 am to 4 pm on Friday.

The vehicles from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam and vice versa would be diverted from Ibrahimpatnam via G Konduru, Mylavaram, Nuzvid and Hanuman Junction.

The traffic from Visakhapatnam to Chennai and vice versa would be diverted from Hanuman Junction bypass via Gudivada, Pamarru, Avanigadda, Repalle, Bapatla, Chirala, Throvagunta and Ongole.

The vehicles from Guntur to Visakhapatnam and vice versa would be diverted at Budampadu via Tenali, Vemuru, Kolluru, Vellaturu Junction, Penumudi Bridge, Avanigadda, Pamarru, Gudivada and Hanuman Junction.

The traffic from Chennai to Hyderabad and vice versa would be diverted at Medarametla, Addanki, Piduguralla, Nadikudi, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda and Narketpalli.

Likewise, the police allotted parking areas for various categories.

The vehicles of the ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and corporation chairpersons may alight at gate No 4 of Indira Gandhi Stadium and their vehicles could be parked at City Armed Ground.

The party activists who arrive in city from Hyderabad side may alight at Netaji Bridge after passing through Kanakadurga flyover and their vehicles may be parked at Andhra Loyola College grounds.

The activists who arrive from Guntur may alight at Netaji Bridge and their vehicles may be parked at Andhra Loyola College grounds.

The activists who arrive from Eluru may take a turn at Ramavarappadu and pass through Gunadala, Chuttugunta, Pushpa Hotel, and alight at stadium gate No 5. Their vehicles may be parked at Satavahana College grounds. The party activists who arrive from Machilipatnam may alight at the stadium and their vehicles may be parked at Siddhartha Public school.