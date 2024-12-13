YSRCP stir for MSP today

Ongole : The YSR Congress Party Prakasam district president and Darsi MLA Dr Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy said that the state government has failed to extend support to the farmers.

He informed that his party leaders, cadre, and farmers from across the district would participate in a rally from the Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan to the Collectorate, and present a memorandum demanding the government to provide Rs 20,000 as financial assistance per year, implement a Minimum Support Price for paddy, and fulfil the Super Six promises made to the public, on Friday.

Speaking at a press meet at the YSRCP district office in Ongole, Siva Prasad Reddy said that the YSRCP government has provided free crop insurance to the farmers, and paid them compensation for damage in just 15 days.

He alleged that the NDA government in the state is completely neglecting the farmers. He said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu provided no assistance to the farmers.

He said that due to the failure of the government in implementing the MSP for paddy, the farmers are losing about Rs 15, 000 per acre, to the middlemen. He demanded the government to strictly implement Rs 1,780 as MSP per paddy.