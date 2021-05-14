Andhra Pradesh: Former Sarpanch murdered over revenge in Srikakulam district

Kanugula Krishna Rao, 76, a former sarpanch of Kanugulavanipeta in Srikakulam rural zone, was brutally murdered by a man named Kanugula Savararaju from the same village over revenge. Srikakulam DSP Mahendra and Town CI Ambedkar disclosed the details of the incident to reporters on Thursday. Savararaju was running a liquor business in Kanugulavanipeta village. Kanugula Krishna Rao was a sarpanch and complained to the police about the liquor business going on in the village. With this, Savararaju was arrested. Since then, Savararaju has left Kanugulavanipeta village and moved to Attavari village in Narasannapeta with his wife and children and stayed there for 15 years.

Since then the he has grown revenge on Krishna Rao and is waiting for a chance. In addition to this, Krishna Rao also spoke in support of his Savararaju's younger brother in the case of property in Kanugulavanipeta and further increased the faction.

Savarraju came to the village around 10 am on Thursday to look after properties and farms in Kanugulavanipeta. Krishna Rao was sitting under a tree at the temple adjoining the mango orchard between Kanugulavanipeta. He looked at Saravarraju and asked why he had come again. The already furious Savararaju attacked him on the neck with a sharp sword (spear) and killed. The deceased had a wife and two children.

Within two hours of the incident, police seized the killer Savararaju and the firearm. Rural SI Rajesh reached the spot and sent the body to RIMS for postmortem and is investigating the case.