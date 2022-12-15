Andhra Pradesh: Foundation Stone to be laid to Bhogapuram Airport soon

TTD Chairman, YSRCP Regional Coordinator YV Subba Reddy said that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will soon lay the foundation stone for Bhogapuram International Airport and Adani Data Center. Along with ministers Gudivada Amarnath, Vidadala Rajini and YSRCP district president Panchakarla Rameshbabu performed Bhoomi Puja for the construction of YSRCP's new office at Endada Law College Road, Panorama Hills on Wednesday.



YV Subba Reddy said that call centers will be set up in the party offices soon to provide necessary services to the workers. He said that Visakhapatnam will be the capital of the administration before the legal complications begin.



MLCs Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, Varudu Kalyani, MLAs Muttamshetty Srinivasa Rao, Tippala Nagireddy, Vasupalli Ganeshkumar, Annam Reddy Adeepraj, former ministers P. Balaraju, Daadi Veerabhadra Rao and Nedcap Chairman KK Raju participated.