Andhra Pradesh: Four constables dead in a road accident in Srikakulam

A fatal road accident took place in Srikakulam district on Monday where a Bolero vehicle carrying AR constables was involved in an accident on the national highway at Palasa mandal. Four constables were killed on the spot in the incident. A speeding lorry collided with a passing police vehicle while crossing the road. Four people were killed and several others were injured in the accident.



The higher authorities rushed to the scene and took relief measures. The vehicle crashed into the divider as the truck collided. The foreground was all crushed. This made the whole area horrible with pool of blood.



It is learned that the accident took place while the police have went to escort Army jawan's dead body at Mandasa and returning to Srikakulam district headquarters after attending the funeral.