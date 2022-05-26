Andhra Pradesh: Four dead as the car hits culvert in Annamaiah district

In a ghastly road accident took place in Annamaiah district of Andhra Pradesh wherein four people were killed when the car overturned. The accident took place on the Madanapalle-Punganur Chittoor road.



Going into the details, on Thursday morning, a speeding car collided with a culvert and overturned at the 150th mile in Madanapalle rural mandal. The dead included a wife, husband and two children. After receiving information from the locals, the police rushed to the spot and took relief measures.

The dead were identified as belonging to Reddivaripalli of Nimmanapalli Mandal . The incident caused a great deal of tragedy in Reddivaripalli. The deceased have been identified as Gangireddy, Madhulatha, Kushitha Reddy and Deva Reddy. Police said the incident took place while going to a wedding in Palamaner and registered a case.