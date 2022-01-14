Andhra Pradesh: Four held for stealing money from ATMs in Palamaner of Chittoor

The Palamaner police on Thursday arrested four accused for trying to steal money from ATMs in the Chittoor district. Palamaneru DSP Gangaiah disclosed the details to reporters. Going into the details, Venugopal Reddy (41), Polakala Naresh (29), Madhavareddy (25), and Hari (21) of Yamiganipalli in Gudupalli mandal of Tirupati became friends and wanted to make easy money. They learned how to steal from ATMs by watching YouTube. They then went to Chennai and bought equipment and did rehearsals in Etteri.

Later, the four accused attempted robbery at Vedapalem ATM in Nellore district on the 5th of this month and fled after hearing a siren sound. The next day an attempted robbery at an ATM in Palamaner was also failed. Again on the night of the 7th of this month an attempt was made to rob an SBI ATM opposite the Palamaner MPDO office. The information was transmitted to the SBI office in Mumbai through a chip and a micro-camera hidden secretly in the ATM. Authorities informed the Palamaner police based on the ATM location. However, the accused fled the scene before the police could reach the ATM.

A special team with DSP directives expedited the investigation and examined CCTV footage and inspected the vehicles. They found the accused traveling in a vehicle and chased the car and arrested four people. They were arrested by CI Bhaskar and SI Nagraj on Thursday and produced in court and seized the car, gas cutter, equipment and gloves used. The DSP appreciated police and handed over rewards to the police for nabbing the accused.