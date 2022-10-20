Andhra Pradesh: Get ready for polls

Vijayawada: 'All steps in YSRCP and by party leaders should be in the direction of next elections which are less than 19 months away' was the call given by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a meeting on Wednesday.

Addressing the party workers from Addanki Assembly constituency in Bapatla, Jagan said it was not at all difficult to win all the 175 seats in the seats. All that is required is that every step taken by the rank and file should be made keeping in mind the next elections, he stressed.

The Chief Minister said there is a negative wave against the TDP in the constituency and party cadre should take advantage of the situation. He said that Rs 1081 crore was disbursed under various welfare schemes in Addanki constituency in the last 3 years benefiting 93,124 families, granting 6,382 houses, providing land pattas to 9,368 persons and sanctioning ration cards to 47,123 families.

He called upon the cadre to exhibit perfect teamwork and take the 'Gadapa Gadapaku prabhutvam' programme undertaken by the party to every doorstep. They should explain the welfare schemes taken up by the government and try to solve the issues raised by the people.

Terming the programme unique and unprecedented, the CM said nowhere in the country has any political party taken up such a programme two years ahead of the elections. He referred to the grant of Rs 20 lakh to every village secretariat that brought revolutionary changes in rural ambience in shape of RBKs boosting up rural economy.

Local leaders and cadre should make use of the opportunity and stand united like a family to achieve 175 out of 175 seats in the next elections. With 87 per cent of the families benefiting through our welfare schemes in every village, majority people in each village are favourably disposed towards the YSRCP, he said. Making it clear that he was doing his duty as CM properly, Jagan said it was the turn of the cadre to do their duty and ensure victory for the party in all constituencies