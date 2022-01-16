Andhra Pradesh girl elected as MP of the Newzealand Youth Parliament

A Telugu girl has earned a rare honour in New Zealand. Gaddam Meghana (18) from Tangutur, Prakasam district in AP has been elected as a member of the New Zealand Youth Parliament. As part of the election for the nominated MP post, Meghana was elected as a Member of Parliament representing the 'Service Programs, Youth' section. Meghna is the nominee from the Walcott area.

Meghna's parents settled in New Zealand as her father Gaddam Ravi Kumar moved to New Zealand in 2001 for employment with his wife 21 years ago and settled there. Born and raised there, Meghana completed her education at St. Peter's High School in Cambridge and carried out Charity programs in School Days. She use to collect donations with his friends and donated to orphanages.

In addition, Meghana is at the forefront of providing education, shelter, and other facilities to refugees from other countries. The New Zealand government elected her a Member of Parliament who will be sworn in as an MP in February.