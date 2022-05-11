Andhra Pradesh: Gold colour chariot structure found at ashore in Srikakulam district

In a strange thing happened in Srikakulam district due to impact of the cyclone Asani, a chariot like structure washed ashore by the storm. The locals consider this chariot to be a golden chariot which has reached the Sunnapalli harbour in the Santhabombali mandal of Srikakulam district and is believed to be of from foreign countries, which is inscribed in foreign language as 16-1-2022.

Some fishermen believe it may have belonged to Malaysia, Thailand and Japan. Locals said it had been seized by the Marine Police and opined that no such strange chariots had ever washed into the sea even when there had been big storms like Titli so far. It remains to be seen where the shrine was washed away from.



The Asani cyclone that formed in the Bay of Bengal weakened. The meteorological department said it had weakened from a severe cyclone to a cyclone and revealed that it would weaken further by tomorrow morning. It seems likely to reach the west central Bay of Bengal near the AP coast in a few more hours.