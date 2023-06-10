Andhra Pradesh got 750 MBBS seats in new colleges, says Krishna Babu

Vizianagaram: Health and medical special chief secretary M T Krishna Babu said that the Andhra Pradesh state is getting 750 new medical seats in five medical colleges. He said that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved the medical colleges in Vizianagaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Nandyal and approval would be obtained for Rajahmundry college shortly, he said, adding that the commission sanctioned 150 MBBS seats in each college.

Krishna Babu visited the site of medical college here and inspected the progress of works. He said that the government is spending around Rs 8,000 crore to construct the medical colleges at a rate of around Rs 500 crore for each. “As per NMC instructions, we are working on a war footing to complete the buildings and to hand over by July 15. Colleges in Paderu, Pulivendula and Adoni will be completed and started in next academic (2024-25). The remaining nine colleges will take admissions from 2025-26 academic year. Each medical college will get 722 new staff in all departments and we propose to take 280 staff more to provide better services,” he said.

The special CS said each medical college should have 330-bed hospital along with a vast building with 1.2 lakh square feet area to run the institution.

Later, he went about the building along with district collector S Nagalakshmi and other officials and instructed the them to complete the works soon. He also asked them to complete works for supply of water to the college which were taken up at a cost of Rs 10 crore. He told them to ensure uninturrpted power supply to the facility. Best teaching methods should be adopted here with advanced technology and knowledge, he said.