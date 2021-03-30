Andhra Pradesh Government committed to supply 24x7 power in summer: Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Amaravati: The state government issued strict instructions to power utilities on supplying interruptions-free power during summer as the temperatures soar and demand for electricity is increasing steadily.

The power utilities submitted a detailed action plan to the government in which they stated that the estimated peak energy demand is likely to go up to 222 MU (million units) in the coming days.

During a review on summer action plan, minister for energy Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that the state was meeting energy demand of around 220.6 MU/day as on March 27 and it is likely to increase to 222 MU in the coming days.

The state government's decision to supply 9-hour free power to agriculture was one of the reasons for the increase in energy demand, the minister said. He directed officials to lay special focus on effective implementation of free power to agriculture.

In view of huge demand, the power utilities would utilise multiple sources to meet the expected higher daily grid demand. All the long-term resources of power generation available with discoms (distribution companies) would be utilised in full and even power would be purchased from power exchanges to meet the additional demand, the minister explained.

Srinivasa Reddy also said that the government was very keen on power supply without any interruptions to every habitation in the state. It is also ready to meet whatever demand for electricity in summer. "The main objective of government is that every household even in remote village should be given quality power supply 24x7 apart from cities and towns," he said. The minister also said that in any season or during adverse natural calamity, it is the responsibility of the power utilities and the government to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Officials explained to the minister that out of 217 – 218 MU of grid consumption per day as on date, the state is availing full generation from state generating units with nearly 100 MU, from Central generating stations 40 – 45 MU, other sources like IPPs etc., 10 MU, renewables 30-35 MU and remaining from power exchange, nearly 35 – 45 MU, as per requirement to ensure smooth power supply.

Secretary for energy Srikant Nagulapalli explained the minister that the demand for electricity had been increasing in the state for various reasons. The consumption of energy was recorded as 185 MU in 2018 which increased to 218 MU in 2020-21. The peak energy consumption of 220.6 MU was recorded on March 27, 2021.

The secretary said that since 24x7 uninterrupted power supply is the key factor for economic activity which helps for development of the state and welfare of the people, the power utilities are putting all out efforts to follow the government directives to 100 per cent to ensure 24X7 for all categories of consumers and all sector like agriculture, commercial, industry etc in all seasons particularly during summer period.