Andhra Pradesh government embarks on massive plan to feed infants, mothers

Vijayawada: The State government is poised to launch YSR Sampoorna Poshan and YSR Sampoorna Poshan Plus from September 1 for the benefit of the pregnant, lactating mothers and infants, said T Vijay Kumar Reddy, commissioner of I&PR.



He said in a statement here on Sunday that the two schemes would benefit 30.16 lakh people under the purview of 55,607 Anganwadis in the State at a cost of Rs 1,863.11 crore.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be launching the two schemes on September 1.

Under YSR Sampoorna Poshan programme, 47,287 Anganwadis in the plains would supply nutritious food to 26.36 lakh beneficiaries at a cost of Rs 1,555.56 crore under YSR Sampoorna Poshan Plus would provide nutritious food to 3.8 lakh beneficiaries through 8,320 Anganwadis in the 77 Girijan mandals in the Agency area.

Likewise, the government would supply in the Girijan mandals the midday meal every day and also nutritious food stuff every month to 2.16 Lakh pregnant women, lactating women and infants in the age group of 3 to 6 years in the Agency area. The midday meal includes rice, dal, leafy vegetable curry, sambar with vegetables, an egg and 22 ml milk.

The nutritious food per month includes 2 kg multigrain atta, half kg jaggery, half kg groundnut chikki, half kg dry dates, half kg flour of Ragi/Sajja/Jowar to the 66,000 pregnant women and lactating mothers. In addition, the 1.64 lakh infants in the age group of six to 36 months would be supplied 2.5 kg Balamrutam, 30 eggs, six litres milk.

In the plains, the government would supply 12.86 lakh pregnant women and lactating mothers and infants in the age group of 3-6 years the midday meal including rice, dal, leafy curry, Sambar with vegetables, an egg and 100 ml milk for children and 200 ml milk for adults.

Every month, the pregnant women and lactating mothers would be supplied at their doorsteps one kg Ragi flour, 250 grams jaggery, 250 grams groundnut chikki, 250 grams dry dates, 250 grams Sajja/Jowar flour, one kg flattened rice. The 13.5 lakh infants in the age group of six to 36 months would be given 2.5 kg Balamrutam, 25 eggs and five litres milk.

The commissioner said that the previous government spent only Rs 210 per each beneficiary on an average and the YSR Government is spending Rs 1,100 per head for the pregnant and lactating mothers in Agency areas and Rs 553 per child in the age group of 3 to 6 years and Rs 620 per infant in the age group of six to 36 months in the agency area.

Likewise, the government is spending Rs 850 per person for the pregnant and lactating mothers in plains, Rs 350 and Rs 412 per child in the age group of 3 to 6 years and six to 36 months respectively.

He recalled that the previous government spent Rs 2,761.23 crore on nutrious food for pregnant, lactating mothers and infants in its five-year term whereas the present dispensation is spending Rs 1,076.23 crore in the first year after coming to power. In the second year, so far the government spent Rs 1,863.11 crore for the same beneficiaries.