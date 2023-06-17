Andhra Pradesh Government extends Rs 25L financial help to acid attack victim

VIJAYAWADA: The three accused in acid attack case in Eluru were arrested within hours, said Director General of Police KV Rajenranath Reddy.

Speaking to mediapersons at the State police headquarters on Friday, the DGP said the acid attack victim Yadla Pranchika was shifted to a private hospital in Vijayawada immediately to save her eyes.

He said that the State government has been providing treatment free of cost and a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh was handed over to the family members of the victim.

The DGP said that the Pranchika working as a receptionist at a private dental college in Eluru warned Boda Naga Satish alias Sagar for teasing her sister Sowjanya. Developing grudge on her over the warning, the accused along with two others resorted to acid attack on her.

The DGP said immediately after receiving information, the police led by Eluru range DIG Ashok Kumar and district SP formed special teams and nabbed the accused who were taking shelter in a house.

He said that efforts were on to complete the trial by filing the charge-sheet within 15 days. Besides, rowdy-sheets will be opened against the three accused.